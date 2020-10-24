Blake Lively Roasts Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday Request: ‘I Honestly Can’t Believe We’re Still Married’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never fail to serve a laugh at the other’s expense. The “A Simple Favor” actress posted a photo on Instagram Friday night celebrating Ryan’s 44th birthday.

The photo shows her husband of 8 years holding a homemade pie with lit candles, a choice which confused Blake. “1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE,” she wrote. “2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who.”

But the funniest jab came last.

“Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married,” she closed out the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGtUW0rgXGk/

The birthday celebrations don’t end there! Blake went the extra mile to give her husband some hilarious, environmentally-friendly decorations. Instead of balloons, the “Gossip Girl” star attached ribbon strands to potatoes, limes and lemons.

Ryan also received tons of birthday love from some famous friends. Keeping up with the roast tradition was The Rock, who wished his “Red Notice” co-star a happy birthday adding, “Your gift is in the mail. Just wait for it. It’s huge. Super cool. It’ll show up. Eventually. If it doesn’t.. whatever.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGtjmZfF_DF/

“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney perhaps had the best zinger, posting a picture of Chris Hemsworth to his Instagram Stories writing, “Happy Birthday to my good friend Ryan Reynolds. You still look great at 44!”