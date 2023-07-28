Blake Lively Wows In Red Bikini After Giving Birth To Baby No. 4

Blake Lively has confirmed once again that she is one hot – and humorous – mama!

The actress wowed in a red bikini just five months after giving birth to her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child. Blake showed off her postpartum figure on Instagram this week and paired the summery look with heart-shaped sunglasses and a striped beach towel.

Followers flocked to the comment section to applaud the 35-year-old’s stunning photo, with one asking Blake for her fitness secret.

“How do you have 4 kids???” they wrote, adding a trio of fire emojis.

The question prompted a reply from the fashion icon, who initially tagged her trainer Don Saladino before amending her response with a funny clarification.

“Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot,” Blake added alongside a heart emoji.

Fans loved seeing the “Gossip Girl” alum keep it as real as ever, and this wasn’t the first time Blake has included Don in a cheeky peek at her motherhood journey.

When the “A Simple Favor” star was still expecting her and Ryan’s youngest child earlier this year, she posted side-by-side workout pics to poke fun at her growing belly.

“Been doing @donsaladino’s workout program for months now,” she wrote, tagging Ryan beside her nearly full-term bump. “Something isn’t working.”

Blake gave birth to her and Ryan’s little one just weeks later. The infant’s name and sex have yet to be revealed and joined big sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.