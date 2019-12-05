Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Team Up For New Track ‘Nobody But You’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are out here proving they are #couplegoals, once again.

The superstar pair, who compete as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice,” have come together to do what they do best – make music. The pop icon recorded a new track with her country music beau titled “Nobody But You,” set to be released on Blake’s new album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” on December 13.

The duet, written by Nashville songwriters Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, “reflects on a life bettered by a loving relationship,” something Blake feels hits close to home.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Blake shared in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me. It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it – because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

The country singer believes the song will strike a chord for listeners too. “The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Blake told “Nashville Lifestyles” magazine in an interview. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

“This song really cuts to the honesty of how these two feel about each other, and in a real-life situation,” he continued. “It’s as honest as you can be in a country song, and something that will make you stop your car.”

This isn’t the couple’s first rodeo. The lovers melted hearts back in 2016 with “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” on Blake’s album “If I’m Honest” and also teamed up on the title track for Gwen’s 2017 holiday release “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

“Nobody But You” is just one of five new tracks on Blake’s upcoming album, which also features singles “Hell Right” and “God’s Country.” In honor of his album release, Blake will make the live performance debut of “Hell Right” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on December 13.

Blake will also kick off the new year with his Friends and Heroes 2020 tour, performing in Portland, Oregon, on February 13. We can only hope that Gwen joins him on stage, along with special guests Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, John Anderson and The Bellamy Brothers.

— by Marielle Williams