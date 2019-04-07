Blake Shelton Drinks, Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Party & More Wild 2019 ACM Awards Moments 

The 2019 ACM Awards had tons of wild and fun moments!

During Sunday night’s award show in Las Vegas the country-filled audience definitely felt inspired by Sin City because it turned into a major party! Blake Shelton drank out of a gigantic straw, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were dancing and partying like crazy, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard cozied up to his pregnant wife, Thomas Rhett and his gal Lauren grooved to every performance and more!

We put all our favorite wild and fun moments right here for ya — oh, and don’t miss Maren Morris chugging out of a red solo cup…

1. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban proved they can party!

Stop what you're doing right now and recognize that @KeithUrban and Nicole Kidman know how to PARTAYYYYY! #ACMS pic.twitter.com/HN1XZkRCIn — Access (@accessonline) April 8, 2019

2. Blake Shelton drank out of a gigantic cup!

Blake Shelton just came here to party… alright ya'll!? #ACMs pic.twitter.com/9JccUSluKF — Access (@accessonline) April 8, 2019

3. Khalid is totally feeling country music!

4. Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne were ready to party all night long

5. Okay, we’re just obsessed with Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren

Seriously. @ThomasRhett and his wife Lauren are the FREAKING CUTEST THING. ALL CAPS ALL THE TIME! #ACMs pic.twitter.com/DQOuz5Nrlz — Access (@accessonline) April 8, 2019

6. Luke Bryan just came to promote all his hard work

7. Miranda Lambert did not mess around with her crushing performance!