Blake Shelton Getting Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Blake Shelton is getting an all-star welcome to the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The country music hitmaker is receiving his star on the Tinseltown landmark on Friday, May 12 and will celebrate the honor alongside fellow celebrities including wife Gwen Stefani and longtime friend Carson Daly.

Access Hollywood and Access Daily’s own Kit Hoover is set to emcee the ceremony and facilitate speeches from guest speakers Gwen and Carson.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement on Monday why Blake is the perfect addition to the star-studded lineup as a titan of both country and TV.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Cute Couple Shots! View Gallery

“Blake Shelton is one of the music and television world’s most popular entertainers. He keeps ‘The Voice’ audiences in stitches with his witty banter and he has captured many fans’ hearts with his soulful country voice. To think that he began his career at the age of 17 is amazing. We are proud to have him join the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Martinez said.

In addition to his chart-topping success as a recording artist, Blake is the only “Voice” coach to have appeared on the panel for every season to date. The hit singing competition is currently airing its 23rd season, Blake’s last.

Fans can watch Blake’s big moment exclusively on walkoffame.com on Friday, May 12 at 11:30 AM PT.