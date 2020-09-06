Blake Shelton Pays For Texas Teacher’s School Supplies

Blake Shelton continues to cement his place in our hearts! “The Voice” judge is helping one teacher in need during this difficult time.

On Monday, a low-income schoolteacher from Texas tweeted the country superstar.

“@blakeshelton PLEASE‼️ I teach at a low income school in Texas. I have never had my list cleared. Could you at least share. It would mean everything to me to #clearthelist. TX loves you!”

Not only did Blake share the message, he decided he would pick up the tab, but in true Blake fashion.

“Ah hell…,” he wrote. “I’ve had a few drinks. I’ll take care of it for ya.”

Ah hell… I’ve had a few drinks. I’ll take care of it for ya. https://t.co/AFbLMdB8Uc — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 1, 2020

Blake has also had the new school year on his mind. He and girlfriend Gwen Stefani have reportedly relocated from Blake’s Oklahoma ranch to their Los Angeles pad, just in time for the new school year for Gwen’s kids. The couple and Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, who he she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, are all living together after a summer of quarantining out on Blake’s massive Oklahoma spread.

According to a new source report from Us Weekly, “They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home. Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.”

The duo bought the Los Angeles home together in 2019 and have been together since 2015 – and it’s safe to say they are going strong.