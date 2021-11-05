Blake Shelton Releases Wedding Vow Song He Wrote For Gwen Stefani: ‘You Saved My Heart’

Blake Shelton is showing his new wife, Gwen Stefani, just how far his love can go!

The country crooner finally released the song he wrote as part of his July wedding vows to his bride.

In Blake’s new emotional single, “We Can Reach the Stars,” the country crooner says that he wishes he met Gwen long before they did and reveals a romantic anecdote to his love. “You saved my heart,” he sings.

The sentimental song comes four months after the pair tied the knot at his Oklahoma home. Prior to releasing the track, Blake shared a photo from their wedding day on Instagram to announce the news.

“Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead,” he wrote.

Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony, poked fun at his friend on Instagram, commenting on his post, “You didn’t decide to! I forced you to. Thank Jesus too, yielded the best wedding moment & a hit song! You should buy me a tracker [with] the royalties cowboy.”

Gwen re-shared the announcement on her own Instagram. “Most amazing beautiful gift [I] ever received,” she captioned it.

In a subsequent post Blake gushed about his newlywed, “I’m really proud of [“We Can Reach The Stars”] and I’m really honored to be with [Gwen Stefani.] That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings…because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

Blake, who met Gwen on the set of “The Voice,” opened up to Seth Meyers about writing the song in October 2021.

“Gwen has always…she is constantly on my a** about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did,” he told the late night host.

“I’m excited for people to hear it. A lot of people ask me about it since they found out that I did that. We’re excited about it. I want people to hear it—I mean, my god, I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that! I mean, that’s the ultimate bragging rights,” he continued.

The song is part of the deluxe edition of his latest album, Body Language, which is set to be released on Dec. 3.

