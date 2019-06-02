Blue Ivy Sings ‘The Circle Of Life’ As She Steals The Spotlight From Mom Beyonce In Lion King-Inspired Look!

Blue Ivy is gearing up to steal the spotlight from her famous mama, Beyonce!

The mother-daughter duo hit grandma Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala on Saturday night and definitely dressed to impress with stunning outfits inspired by “The Lion King.”

Blue looked absolutely adorable in a bright yellow frock with colorful tribal-inspired stripes around the neckline and bodice. Blue also rocked a massive gold, spiked crown and was definitely channeling Nala from “The Lion King.” In a video posted to her mom’s IG account, Blue busted out a version of “The Circle Of Life” as she stroked her crown.

Beyonce didn’t disappoint either! Queen B wowed in a Georges Hobeika gown, which was emblazoned with a lion and had massive feather shoulder pads. The dress also featured in intricate jumpsuit and a stunning long, gold cape.

The mother-daughter duo were joined at the event by tons of A-list pals, including Bey’s mom Tina, Tyler Pery, Tiffany Haddish, and Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams!

The Wearable Art Gala celebrated fine art and raised a toast to African American artists whose provocative and inspiring pieces were auctioned to raise money for teen mentorship programs, Tina’s Angels and Richard’s Warriors as well as WACO’s Mobile Arts Theater.

