BMX Star Connor Fields Hospitalized After Horrific Crash During Tokyo Olympics

BMX Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields has been hospitalized following a horrific crash during the Tokyo Olympic semifinals on Friday.

The 28-year-old who was trying to defend his title was in third place in a tight pack of riders on a course which involves racing over a bumpy course with jumps when he descended from a jump and crashed headfirst into the ground. Paramedics quickly strapped him on to a stretcher and rushed him to the hospital. Connor was awake and stable after the crash, according to NBC Sports.

“We can confirm that Connor Fields is awake, stable, and awaiting further medical evaluation. He will remain in the hospital under observation,” Dr. Jon Finnoff, the chief medical officer for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee told NPR.

Connor’s training partner Felicia Stancil saw him crash as she was also in the middle of the competition when the incident happened, “I’m thinking about him a lot right now. I’m still a bit emotional,” she said in a statement. “He’s an Olympic champion forever. To be around him, and his support, all the time is amazing. His crash definitely affected me. I actually won the next lap after I cried. I was crying going up the start hill and then won the run. He’s just an inspiration.”

The scores Connor already earned were enough for him to qualify in the final even though he was unable to compete. He still placed in eighth place for the event.

