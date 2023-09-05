Bob Barker’s Cause Of Death Revealed 1 Week After ‘Price Is Right’ Host’s Passing At Age 99

Bob Barker’s cause of death has been revealed.

More than a week after the beloved “The Price Is Right” host passed away at age 99, a death certificate obtained by multiple outlets on Tuesday stated that he died following complications from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Access Hollywood has reached out for confirmation.

His longtime girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, reportedly issued a statement that Barker had “routinely participated in conversation and bedside exercises” up until two months before his passing.

The TV icon had not made his condition public. His rep, Roger Neal, previously shared with Access that Barker had died of natural causes on Aug. 26.

Barker hosted the hit game show for more than 35 years before announcing his retirement in 2007.

Comedian Drew Carey took over the “Price Is Right” helm and was among many famous friends to honor his predecessor’s legacy on social media.

“Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you,” Carey wrote on X.

Barker won 19 Daytime Emmy awards throughout his legendary career, including five for Outstanding Game Show Host.

He also received an Emmy for lifetime achievement back in 1999 and was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2004.