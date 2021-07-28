Bob Odenkirk ‘In Stable Condition’ After Suffering ‘Heart Related Incident’ On ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

Bob Odenkirk is on the mend.

The “Breaking Bad” alum is in “stable condition” after he experienced a “heart related incident” on the set of “Better Call Saul,” his reps told Access Hollywood on Wednesday.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery,” the actor’s reps said in a statement to Access.

The 58-year-old was recently hospitalized after collapsing on the set of his AMC series, “Better Call Saul” on Tuesday, a source close to Odenkirk previously told Access.

Odenkirk is best known for his role as attorney Saul Goodman in the hit series “Breaking Bad” and the subsequent spinoff, “Better Call Saul” which is currently filming its sixth and final season.

It’s unclear how far the studio is in filming the final season, and how Odenkirk’s medical incident will affect production.

Following his hospitalization, he received an outpouring of love from friends and former co-stars, including Bryan Cranston.

“My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you,” he shared on Wednesday.

— Stephanie Swaim