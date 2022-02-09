Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed 1 Month After His Sudden Passing

Bob Saget’s cause of death has been revealed one month after his sudden loss.

The beloved “Full House” star and comedian died from head trauma, his family confirmed in a statement to Access Hollywood on Wednesday.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the statement read, explaining that Saget’s loved ones “felt it only proper” to share final conclusions from the investigation into what happened.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” the statement continued.

The 65-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. He had been on a comedy tour and reflected in a now-bittersweet final Instagram post the night before how much he was enjoying his return to the stage.

His family’s statement reflected on his legacy and their continued grief as they encouraged fans to join them in cherishing what they’ll miss most about him.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” they concluded.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three grown daughters from a previous marriage.

— Erin Biglow