Bob Saget’s ‘Fuller House’ Fam Rallies Around His Scleroderma Research Cause

The “Fuller House” family sticks together!

Bob Saget, John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure all came out Thursday night for Bob‘s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine event presented by the Scleroderma Research Foundation at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bob has raised nearly $50 million for The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF) since joining the non-profit organization 30 years ago. SRF is focused on seeking out and funding the highest quality research aimed at improved therapies and a cure for scleroderma.

The cause is especially one close to Bob’s heart as his sister, Gay Saget, died from scleroderma in 1993. Bob told Access at his fundraiser that he believes the advances the foundation has made in the since her passing could have saved her life. “I believe with the research that’s being done now at Johns Hopkins, at Stanford, at UCSF, at Duke …that we could literally have saved her life,” Bob said. “I think it would have prolonged her life, maybe saved it.”

The comedian’s “Fuller House” co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos were in awe of Bob’s commitment to the finding a cure.

“I love that we get to recognize Bob and all that he’s done, because it’s really been incredible,” Cameron told Access. “He’s been a face for scleroderma for so many years and I don’t know that these funds would be raised without him.”

“He has never let up on [the charity],” John praised Bob. “He’s like Superman when it comes to this thing.”

Also in attendance to show their support were Macaulay Culkin, Seth Green, Ken Jeong and Dave Chappelle.