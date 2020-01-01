Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Fiancé Nick Gordon Dead At 30

Nick Gordon, ex-fiancé of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died at age 30.

Nick reportedly died following a drug overdose. Sources revealed to the Daily Mail that Gordon had a series of heart attacks on New Year’s Day after being rushed to intensive care in Florida.

Nick’s younger brother Junior Walker reacted to Gordon’s death in a series of Facebook posts, writing, “GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS” and later added, “All I can do is cry.”

Later, Junior added a collection of touching photos of the pair, captioning in part, “I love you so much big brother, I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside … you [were my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE … you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night …. you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

“My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty,” Nick’s former attorney Joe S. Habachy told NBC News in a statement. “While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential. Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

Another former attorney for Gordon, Randall M. Kessler, told NBC News, “My heart sunk when I heard the news. This is a tragic ending to Nick’s troubled life.”

Gordon’s passing comes three years after being found legally responsible for the 2015 death of Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. Bobbi was found unconscious and unresponsive with drugs in her system in a bathtub in the townhouse she shared with Gordon.

While Gordon never faced criminal charges for Bobbi’s death, he was ordered by a judge to pay $36 million to her estate.

Nick had further legal troubles when in March 2018, he was charged with misdemeanor battery, after he allegedly struck girlfriend Laura Leal in the face. According to the arrest report obtained by Access Hollywood at the time, Gordon denied that he ever hit Leal. Gordon said in a police statement that she was “acting insane” and accused her of throwing a bottle at him.

Leal later dropped the charges of domestic violence battery stating under oath in a written letter to a judge that she “denied being struck or touched against her will” by Gordon, the Seminole County state attorney revealed in a statement to The Blast.