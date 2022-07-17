Bobby East, Former NASCAR Driver, Dead At 37 After Stabbing At Gas Station

Former NASCAR driver Bobby East died after being stabbed at a Southern California gas station this week, Access Hollywood has learned. He was 37 years old.

According to NBC News, Westminster police said the racing alum suffered a serious stab wound to the chest area on July 13 and later succumbed to his injury at a local trauma center.

The suspect was identified in a press release as 27-year-old Trent William Millsap, who authorities said fled the scene and was wanted on an outstanding parole warrant. NBC News reports that Millsap was killed in a shooting with police on Friday after he became “confrontational” when the West County SWAT Team attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant at an Anaheim apartment complex.

The motive for East’s fatal stabbing reportedly remains unclear.

Stars Who Died In 2022: Bob Saget, Naomi Judd, Sidney Poitier & More Late Icons View Gallery

NASCAR issued a statement on East’s loss over the weekend and paid tribute to his legacy while sharing sympathy for his loved ones.

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East. We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer,” the statement read.

East was the son of U.S. Auto Club Hall of Fame car builder Bob East and reportedly a three-time champion for the organization. In addition, he is said to have won the SAC Silver Crown Championships in 2012 and 2013.

— Erin Biglow