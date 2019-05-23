Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Reveals Their Late Daughter Was ‘Resuscitated’ Before Drowning Death

Bode Miller’s wife Morgan Beck Miller has revealed a heartbreaking new layer to an already unimaginable loss.

The volleyball pro spoke out ahead of the 1-year anniversary of their daughter’s accidental drowning and admitted that the little one was initially revived before passing away the next day.

“Time is not on our side when it comes to water, and even though my daughter was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive,” Morgan said in an emotional Instagram video posted on Thursday. “It takes seconds.”

WATCH: Morgan Miller Shares Heartbreaking Message To Late Daughter Weeks After Her Tragic Drowning

Morgan and Bode’s toddler, Emeline “Emmy” Miller, was found floating facedown in a neighbor’s swimming pool last June and later died at a nearby hospital in Orange County, Calif. Both athletes have since become water safety advocates and Morgan shared a timely new message for parents as she and Bode prepare for a tough milestone ahead.

“With a holiday weekend quickly approaching, be vigilant, be aware and be a voice to spread awareness,” the 32-year-old advised. “Do not rely on the visual stimulation of water to trigger your awareness. Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!”

Morgan appeared alongside fellow mom Nicole Hughes, whose 3-year-old son, Levi, drowned on the same day as Emmy. Both women pleaded with viewers to use their horrific experiences as reason to step up and take extra precaution for their own kids’ safety.

“Let’s do the leg work and let’s prevent more children from drowning,” Morgan said.

WATCH: Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Shares How Their Late Daughter Is Watching Over Their Newborn Son

Morgan and Bode have paid tribute to Emmy’s memory with multiple social media tributes since her tragic death, and celebrated a welcome bright spot just four months after laying the 19-month old to rest.

Last October, Morgan gave birth to her and Bode’s third child together, a baby boy named Easton Vaughn Rek Miller.

“Our baby Emmy will never be replaced but man, has this little bundle allowed us to feel a small sense of peace,” Morgan wrote on Instagram in February, captioning a sweet first photo of her and Bode’s newest bundle of joy.

— Erin Biglow