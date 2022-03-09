‘Bones’ & ‘NCIS’ Actor Heath Freeman’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Heath Freeman‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The actor – who notably portrayed serial killer Howard Epps on multiple episodes of “Bones” – died from an accidental overdose on multiple substances, according to a report from the Travis County Medical Examiner obtained by TMZ.

The report said that fentanyl, cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam (Xanax) were found in his system and that he had been found unresponsive in his bed, per the outlet. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Last November, Heath’s manager confirmed the sad news of the actor’s passing in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman,” the statement began. “A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

“He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career,” the statement continued. “His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”

In addition to his work on “Bones,” Heath had recurred as Gavin Dillon on the TNT legal drama “Raising the Bar.” He also appeared in episodes of “NCIS,” “ER,” The Closer” and “Without a Trace.”

The late performer has two posthumous projects on the way: “Devil’s Fruit” and “Terror on the Prairie.”