Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dies At 69 (Reports)

The Pointer Sisters have lost a founding member. Patricia Bonnie Pointer passed away on Monday at age 69, her sister and bandmate, Anita Pointer, confirmed to multiple outlets.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie, died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time,” Anita’s statement read in part.

She went on to honor her and Bonnie’s close relationship and the magnitude of the loss while expressing faith that the pair will be reunited in the future.

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day,” Anita said.

After getting their start singing in their father’s church, The Pointer Sisters rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits including “He’s So Shy,” “I’m So Excited,” “Neutron Dance” and more. The act took home three Grammy awards and three American Music Awards.

Another of the group’s original voices, June Pointer, died in 2006. Bonnie and Anita paid tribute to her memory earlier this year with the song “Feels Like June,” which was reportedly Bonnie’s final recorded performance.

In addition to Anita, Bonnie is survived by other sister Ruth and brothers Aaron and Fritz. As of Monday afternoon, a cause of death was not yet public.

— Erin Biglow