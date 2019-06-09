Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Shot In Dominican Republic (Reports)

Famed Boston Red Sox veteran David Ortiz was shot and wounded his native Dominican Republic on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Ortiz, who MLB fans affectionately call “Big Papi,” was “shot in the back at an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo,” Felix Durán Mejia, a spokesperson for the Dominican National Police, told CNN.

Durán Mejia told the outlet that Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached the former baseball pro directly, and that “the bullet went through his stomach” when he was shot. The spokesperson also said the victim’s medical condition is currently “confidential.”

David’s father, Leo Ortiz, confirmed reports of his son’s injury to ESPN Deportes.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” the elder Ortiz told the outlet.

“At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son,” he added.

As news of the incident spread on Sunday night, athletes and celebrities took to Twitter to send their best wishes to the slugger.

“Anxiously waiting for more news,” tweeted Alex Rodriguez. “In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family.”

Throughout his two-decade-long career, Ortiz was selected for ten All-Star Games and earned seven Silver Slugger Awards. The first baseman spent 14 of his 20 MLB seasons with the Red Sox and won three World Series championships with the team. When he ended his athletic career in 2016, the Sox honored him by retiring his No. 34 jersey.

