Boxer Rocky Lockridge Dies At Age 60

Eusebio Pedroza (R) lands a punch against Rocky Lockridge

Former boxing champ Rocky Lockridge, best known for his “best cry ever” meme, has passed away at the age of 60.

Rocky died on Thursday morning due to complications from a series of strokes and pneumonia.

The former super-featherweight ended his boxing career in 1991, which was followed by his public battle with drug abuse. Rocky appeared on the A&E reality show “Intervention,” which guided him towards sobriety.

During an emotional conversation with family members on the show, Rocky let out a loud cry that went viral as the “best cry” on the Internet.

Rocky’s son, Ricky Lockridge announced his father’s passing on Twitter.

“It is with great pain but a whole heart that I tell you family and friends that my father Ricky Lockridge aka Rocky Lockridge has passed away. All he wanted was to be in the comfort of his home with friends/family. God has called him to walk through the gates of heaven,” he tweeted.

Rocky’s best-known boxing match was his victory against Roger Mayweather in 1984. He won the WBA world super-featherweight title with a first round knockout.

His former sparring partner, Perry Dawes, told Philly, “He had a good heart, and brought himself back from the bottom.”

Rest in peace, Rocky Lockridge.

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More