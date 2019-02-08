Former boxing champ Rocky Lockridge, best known for his “best cry ever” meme, has passed away at the age of 60.

Rocky died on Thursday morning due to complications from a series of strokes and pneumonia.

The former super-featherweight ended his boxing career in 1991, which was followed by his public battle with drug abuse. Rocky appeared on the A&E reality show “Intervention,” which guided him towards sobriety.

During an emotional conversation with family members on the show, Rocky let out a loud cry that went viral as the “best cry” on the Internet.

Rocky’s son, Ricky Lockridge announced his father’s passing on Twitter.

“It is with great pain but a whole heart that I tell you family and friends that my father Ricky Lockridge aka Rocky Lockridge has passed away. All he wanted was to be in the comfort of his home with friends/family. God has called him to walk through the gates of heaven,” he tweeted.

It is with great pain but a whole ❤️ that I tell you family and friends that my father Ricky Lockridge aka Rocky Lockridge 🥊 has passed away. All he wanted was to be in the comfort of his home with friends/ family. God has called him to walk through the gates of heaven 🕊 🕊 pic.twitter.com/O6OgIXubmS — Ricky Lockridge 6-12 💼 (@locktwin) February 7, 2019

Rocky’s best-known boxing match was his victory against Roger Mayweather in 1984. He won the WBA world super-featherweight title with a first round knockout.

His former sparring partner, Perry Dawes, told Philly, “He had a good heart, and brought himself back from the bottom.”

Rest in peace, Rocky Lockridge.