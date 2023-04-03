‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Reunites For William Daniels’ 96th Birthday: ‘What A Life, What An Icon’

Now that’s something to celebrate! The “Boy Meets World” cast reunited with legendary co-star William Daniels for a special occasion.

The actor turned 96 on March 31 and marked the milestone alongside Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Trina McGee (Angela Moore) and Anthony Tyler Quinn (Jonathan Turner) for the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo over the weekend.

Daniels is best known for his work as the beloved Mr. Feeny on the ’90s sitcom, portraying the wise teacher for all seven seasons of “Boy Meets World.” In addition to his appearance at the Con, he and his fellow show alums enjoyed a special dinner in the Windy City.

Danielle, Rider and Will snapped cute photos with their pal for People, later shared on their “Pod Meets World” Instagram account, and they reflected on how grateful they are to have remained in touch after all these years.

“The gang was honored to celebrate 96 years with the legendary Bill Daniels, in-person at Chicago’s @theloyalistchicago,” caption read. “What a life, what an icon.”

Daniels’ wife, Bonnie Bartlett, was also along for the festivities and posed for a sweet pic with him as he held up a cupcake with 9 and 6 candles displayed on the top. The actor shared the snap on Twitter and delivered sage advice for his younger followers.

Time flies! Spend it with the ones you love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ontud4P8vt — William Daniels (@MrBillDaniels) March 31, 2023

“Time flies! Spend it with the ones you love,” Daniels wrote.

— Erin Biglow