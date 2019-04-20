‘Boyz N The Hood’ Director John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

John Singleton is recovering in a hospital after suffering a stroke.

The Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter of “Boyz n the Hood” is being treated after suffering a stroke earlier this week, per multiple reports.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital,” John’s family said in a statement to NBC News.

“John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

The 51-year-old first checked into a hospital after experiencing leg pain, an insider told Variety. The publication’s source also said that doctors have categorized John’s stroke as “mild.”

Access has reached out to John’s rep for comment.

Some of the director’s famous friends, like Viola Davis, Nia Long and Snoop Dogg, took to social media to express their well wishes:

Praying for John Singleton! ❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/XzvC4P4UHx — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 20, 2019

Prayers up for @SHAFT6816 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) April 20, 2019

Prayers up for my brother John Singleton 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 20, 2019

Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neYNnRFmX4 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 20, 2019