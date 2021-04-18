WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Brad Paisley Surprises Jimmie Allen Onstage At ACM Awards To Sing ‘Freedom Was A Highway’

Brad Paisley is all about a good surprise! During the ACM Awards on Sunday night, Brad, joined the broadcast to reveal that he was planning to surprise Jimmie Allen who was set to perform their new duet at the Bluebird Café.

And Brad did just that! As Jimmie began the performance of “Freedom Was A Highway,” Brad scooted up onstage with a guitar and caught Jimmie totally off guard!

Brad joined Jimmie on the “Freedom Was A Highway” track, which was released last year under Jimmie’s “Bettie James” album. The album was a star-studded one and featured a powerhouse guest list, including Mickie Guyton, Tim McGraw, Charley Pride and Nelly.

Talk about a fun moment during the broadcast! Check out some of the top performances below!

