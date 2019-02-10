Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston’s Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party

Well, would you look at that?!

E! News reports Jennifer Aniston celebrated her milestone 50th birthday at the Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Saturday night with a bunch of her famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cindy Crawford, John Mayer, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Of course, Jen’s “Friends” co-stars and close pals Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were also in attendance at the star-studded bash, which featured a DJ, white flowers and lots of glowing candles, according to the outlet.

A source told E! News, “Everyone was coming up to Jen and hugging her and screaming ‘Happy Birthday.’ She had some family there and seemed very happy to be with so many good friends.” However, one particular guest turned heads upon his arrival: her ex-husband, Brad Pitt!

The insider added, “Jen arrived alone, but was excited to get inside. Brad also arrived alone in a baseball cap. He ducked inside with his longtime security detail by his side.”

This is the first time the exes have been spotted at the same place since their high-profile divorce over a decade ago. But they have reportedly remained friendly over the years, even though they aren’t particularly close.

“[Jen and Brad] aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event,” a source told PEOPLE, shortly after the actress’ split from Justin Theroux last year.

Jen also said as much during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “We’re not in daily communication,” she admitted. “But we wish nothing but the wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean? It’s just like, sometimes things [happen].”

— Gabi Duncan