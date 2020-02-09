Brad Pitt Dedicates His 2020 Oscar Win To His Six Children: “I Adore You”

Brad Pitt gave his kids a sweet shoutout following his big win at the 2020 Oscars!

After being the favorite throughout award season, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor following his acclaimed performance as Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film. As he took the stage, the 56-year-old briefly got political as he began his acceptance speech by mentioning President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

“Wow. Thank you. This is incredible. Really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honors,” he said. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, in the end, the adults do the right thing.”

Brad continued to share his praise for Quentin as well as co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo, I’ll ride on your coat tails any day, man,” he gushed. “The view’s fantastic. And to the rest of the cast and crew… I also want to say, you know, while we’re doing all this, I think it’s time we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews.”

The actor concluded the speech by dedicating the moment to his six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11 — with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. He said, “This is for my kids who color everything I do,” he said. “I adore you. Thank you.”

This is Brad’s first Academy Award for acting, but his second win overall. He previously won Best Picture for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014 as a producer. Meanwhile, he swept the 2020 award season, picking up hardware in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.

— Gabi Duncan