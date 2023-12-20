Brad Pitt & Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Celebrate His 60th Birthday In Paris

Brad Pitt kicked off his new decade in the City of Love!

The Oscar winner turned 60 on Dec. 18 and was seen stepping out in Paris with reported girlfriend Ines de Ramon for the occasion. According to photos obtained by multiple outlets this week, the pair attended an Asaf Avidan concert at the Théatre du Chatelet.

Brad and Ines were dressed in seasonally appropriate all-black ensembles, sporting a peacoat and chic belted trench, respectively. The pair reportedly stayed at a five-star hotel where balloons spelling out the number “60” were delivered for the actor’s big day.

The jet-setting couple appeared to keep the festivities going back in the States for Ines, who celebrated her birthday the following day. She and Brad were seen enjoying dinner at LA hotspot Mother Wolf on Tuesday, where their guests reportedly left with various pieces of artwork including a framed photo of Brad and Ines making silly faces.

People previously reported that the couple had “low-key” plans for the week of Brad’s big milestone. The Hollywood A-lister and the jewelry designer have been linked since last year and haven’t commented publicly on their relationship, but sightings of the duo have increased over the course of their romance.

In November 2022, they attended a Bono concert together in what appeared to be their first public outing.

Ines separated from “Vampire Diaries” alum Paul Wesley last year, and the actor filed for divorce in February. Her and Brad’s relationship is said to be his first “proper” one since splitting from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy,” an insider told People in recent weeks.