Brad Pitt Is Adding His SAG Award To His Tinder Profile, And Cracks Joke About Marriage To Jen Aniston

Brad Pitt can’t stop with the dating jokes during his award season speeches – and this time he packed a punch.

The “Once Upon A Time” actor opened his speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role by telling the audience, “I need to add this to my Tinder profile,” as he held up his SAG Award triumphantly.

Brad then continued on with a slew of jokes, including one about Margot Robbie and her feet, as a funny dig toward Quentin Tarantino who seems to love to see women’s feet in his films.

And then Brad got the audience rolling with laughter as he joked that while all the young actors in this film, from Julia Butters to Austin Butler to Margaret Qualley helped upgrade his acting game, he had the role of a lifetime.

In fact, it’s one he joked that knows quite well.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife,” Brad said to a round of roaring laughter and Jennifer Aniston, Brad’s ex-wife clapping. “It was a big stretch.”

Earlier in the evening, Brad also dished to Access Hollywood that he doesn’t totally understand all the hype around him right now.

“You know, it’s a very cyclical kind of thing…we’re on this ride and sometimes they pop and sometimes they don’t and you just kind of keep moving,” Brad revealed.

He echoed the same sentiment in his award show speech.

“Just get onto the next and keep telling the stories,” Brad shared. “Enjoy the evening because tomorrow it’s back to work.