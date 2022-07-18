Brad Pitt Looks Cozy Chic In Orange Suit While Joey King Gets Edgy For ‘Bullet Train’ Photocall

Like a fine wine, Brad Pitt really does seem to only get better with age.

Stepping out for the Paris photo call for his new film, “Bullet Train,” the 58-year-old actor turned heads in an orange suit. Master of the cozy-chic aesthetic, Pitt paired the linen ensemble with a matching t-shirt, aviators, and gold accessories.

The actor looked every bit the seasoned pro, appearing at ease and relaxed as he waved to fans and flashed a thumbs up.

Joey King, his costar in the film shared a selfie on Instagram with the actor along with their other costars, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

In contrast with Pitt’s laid back look, King rocked an edgy ensemble, featuring a daring cutout bralette beneath an open leather blazer and matching trousers. She finished the look with a bold lock and chain necklace.



Directed by David Leitch, “Bullet Train” is Pitt’s second feature film to come out this year, after “The Lost City.” The new flick features Pitt as assassin, Ladybug, on his first assignment aboard a high-speed train after suffering from a period of burnout. What appears as a straightforward mission soon becomes more complicated when Ladybug discovers four other assassins aboard the train, not with unrelated missions.

This is not Pitt’s first time working with Leitch. Their relationship dates back to 1999, when Leitch acted as Pitt’s stunt double in ”Fight Club”, a role he would reprise for five films in total, including “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” GQ reported that this new filmic venture between the two friends was an easy transition. “In the conversations I had with Brad,” Leitch says, “the number one goal was to make a movie that’s entertaining and escapist and fresh and original, that will make people want to come back to the theater.”

See Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train” in theaters starting August 5th.

— Hayley Santaflorentina