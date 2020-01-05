Brad Pitt Wins Golden Globe And Jokes About The Reason He Didn’t Bring A Date

Brad Pitt won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, snagging the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” on Sunday and he got the audience laughing with his jokes during his acceptance speech.

Brad kidded that he wanted to bring his mom to the award show, but opted to have her stay at home since anyone he stands next to the press makes it sound like he is “dating” them.

“Anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating and that would just be awkward,” Brad kidded to the audience.

The handsome actor, who counts Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie as his exes, is currently single and has been written about a ton anytime he steps out with a new lady.

Brad also let the audience in on a sweet nickname for his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, calling him LDC and addressing what an incredible actor he is. Brad made a subtle dig it seemed about Leo’s decision to not take a raft during his famous “Titanic” scene.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC…. he’s an all star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you. Still, I would have shared the raft”

Brad also thanked his parents and his many mentors, including so many of the actors in the room.

Congrats, Brad!