Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Lock Eyes The Whole Time During ‘Shallow’ Oscars Performance

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga only had eyes for each other during their performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars on Sunday. They couldn’t take their eyes off each other throughout their entire performance, bringing the Oscars show to a sizzling, hot level that we can only imagine was palpable in the audience.

It all started out with Bradley aka Jackson Maine escorting Gaga aka Ally to the stage as if they owned the entire Oscars ceremony. Bradley then headed for a stool, while Lady Gaga simply placed her hand on the piano as they began their gripping performance. Then Gaga headed to the piano bench to bring the performance to a soaring level — but that was far from the hottest moment.

The eye contact is next level between these two…#Oscars pic.twitter.com/IIhyqJW0Fe — Access (@accessonline) February 25, 2019

When Bradley then moved from his stool to perch himself next to Gaga on the piano bench, we basically lost it. The two were beyond close as they crooned into the microphone and stared into each other’s eyes.

Seriously — this one was too much to handle. The nuzzling, the music, the ambience….

In case there was any confusion about how much chemistry these two have together onstage… they left no doubt with this Oscars performance.

