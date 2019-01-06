Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2019 Golden Globes

Hello again, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk!

The couple made a rare appearance at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday when they hit the red carpet holding hands and smiling. The actor looked dapper in a white tuxedo, while the supermodel turned up the heat in a sexy, gold-embellished gown with a sleek bob.

This is the first time the lovebirds have stepped out together at an event since the 2018 Met Gala, where they also made their red carpet debut.

Irina was obviously in attendance to support her man on the big night following his nominations for “A Star Is Born” in both the Best Actor and Best Director categories. Bradley didn’t take home the award in either category, but he’s still going home with Irina on his arm!

That sounds like a win to us!

— Gabi Duncan