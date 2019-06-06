Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years Together (Report)

After a week of breakup rumors, it appears to be the end of the road for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

A source tells People that the seven-time Oscar nominee and the Victoria’s Secret Angel have decided to end their relationship. Per the insider, the two are “amicably working out how to share custody” of their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

The pair’s reported split seems to confirm a recent avalanche of chatter that their romance was nearing its end.

“Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread,” a source told Page Six on Monday, adding that Lea was the glue keeping them together at the time.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” they added.

An E! News insider shared a similar take on Wednesday, saying that Bradley and Irina’s “history and their precious daughter” were “keeping them together for now.”

WATCH: Irina Shayk Doesn’t Talk About Bradley Cooper In Interviews For One Specific Reason



Speculation around the strength of the co-parents’ relationship first began during the rollout for “A Star is Born,” a movie that featured palpable onscreen chemistry between Bradley and his leading lady, Lady Gaga. Fans quickly began shipping the co-stars, and their hunger for a real-life romance skyrocketed when Gaga broke off her engagement to Christian Carino in February.

Amid all the fan fervor, Gaga has maintained that she and Bradley are strictly platonic.

“Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she told Jimmy Kimmel following her and Bradley’s steamy performance of “Shallow” on Oscars night. “You know, I mean, this is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, ‘A Star Is Born,’ it’s a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance.”

WATCH: Bradley Cooper Wants To Reunite With Lady Gaga On A Grand Stage…



Even as Bradley and Irina reportedly part ways, it appears that the “Million Reasons” singer is still a non-factor. A source told Us Weekly this week that the couple’s relationship struggles have “nothing to do with Gaga.”

Access has reached out to Bradley and Irina’s reps for comment.