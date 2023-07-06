Bradley Cooper Opens Up About 19 Years Of Sobriety On ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bradley Cooper is getting candid about his personal journey during an adventure through the wilderness.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” actor is one of the latest stars to join survivalist Bear Grylls for a daring excursion on his hit National Geographic series “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.”

In Access Hollywood’s exclusive sneak peek at the new season’s premiere episode, Bradley opens up to Bear about his career as they sit atop a cliff in the Wyoming Basin.

“I mean, ‘The Hangover,’ which was – that was pretty career-changing,” he said of his major breakout moment in Hollywood. “I was 36 when that happened, so, you know, I was already in the game for 10 years, just banging around. I didn’t get lost in fame.”

“But you definitely had some wild years?” Bear asked.

“In terms of like alcohol and drugs, yeah,” Bradley replied. “That had nothing to do with fame, though. But I was lucky, you know? I got sober at 29 years old, and you know, I’ve been sober for 19 years. I’ve been very lucky.”

Bradley has been open about his past struggles with addiction, and he told Bear that his experiences helped inform his Oscar-nominated role as Jackson Maine in “A Star is Born.”

“It made it easier to be able to really enter in there, and thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go,” he shared.

Bradley’s episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” will see the actor and the British adventurer exploring the canyons of the Wyoming Basin. They’ll traverse a series of ravines, weather a winter snowstorm and spend the night hanging on the side of a cliff.

Among the other stars joining Bear for an adventure this season are Russell Brand, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Erivo, Rita Ora and Troy Kotsur.

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” premieres July 9 at 9/8c on National Geographic.