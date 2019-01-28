Bradley Cooper Singing ‘Shallow’ At Lady Gaga’s Enigma Residency Literally Gives Us Chills

Lady Gaga gave her fans the surprise of a lifetime at her Enigma residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas over the weekend when she brought Bradley Cooper to the stage to sing “Shallow.” Yes, “A Star Is Born” fans — the moment was as epic as you’d imagine.

According to fan video, Bradley sauntered up to the stage after Mother Monster asked him if he’d like to come up and sing a little. The crowd went wild with cheers as the 44-year-old actor walked to the stage and rested on Lady Gaga’s piano.

Then Lady Gaga started in with her piano on “Shallow” and she and Bradley sang together – and well, the whole thing gave us chills.

Despite the incredible moment, Lady Gaga and Bradley went home empty-handed at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday.

But it’s all good — they still have chemistry off the charts and all we really needed is them singing on a stage together.