It’s a big night for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga!

The “A Star Is Born” actor and director graciously accepted the honor for Best Original Music when he took the stage at the 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in London on Sunday evening. In his acceptance speech, Bradley thanked both of his leading ladies, partner Irina Shayk and co-star Lady Gaga, for their support during the making of the film.

“I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen,” he said, according to The Daily Mail. “I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film.”

Bradley also expressed gratitude to his supermodel girlfriend, who was watching proudly from the audience. “I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year,” he said.

The notoriously private couple attended the award ceremony together, wearing coordinating black suits. However, they opted to walk the red carpet separately. Bradley looked handsome in a traditional tailored tuxedo, while his ladylove flaunted sexy cleavage in a menswear-inspired outfit without a shirt.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was across the pond preparing to attend the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. But she still shared her excitement on Twitter after her film’s big win!

I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/nD8QZgwySB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

