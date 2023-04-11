BravoCon 2023 Heads To Las Vegas: All The Details!

Attention Bravoholics: BravoCon is heading to Sin City!

BravoCon 2023 is set to take place in Las Vegas at the Caesars Forum convention center from November 3 through November 5. The 3-day event will be filled with epic events, panels, meet and greets with bravolebrities, VIP experiences and so much more.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Last year, Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco hosted “Housewife2Housewife” panel alongside Cynthia Bailey, Jennifer Aydin, Lisa Hochstein, Sutton Stracke, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Caroline Stanbury.

During the panel, the ladies spilled the tea, including Cynthia, who discussed her separation from Mike Hill.

“I do have a book coming out. As you guys know I’m going through some things right now,” Cynthia said during the “Housewife2Housewife” panel on October 14. “I think I’m getting to a point in my life where I’m gonna write that book.”