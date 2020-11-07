Brax, Rapper & Influencer, Dead At 21

Rapper and social media influencer Brax has passed away at the age of 21.

Her mother confirmed the new on Instagram, sharing a video tribute to her late daughter.

“Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us. Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn. Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had ‘vessel’ and ‘gifted’ permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world. Braxton emphasized, ‘I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.’” The caption reads.

Brax’s cause of death is not currently know.

The star, born Braxton Baker, was born in Virginia and garnered fame with her music project, “VERSE(atility), according to Essence, who first reported on the death.

Fans took to social media to react to the sad news.

“Our last photoshoot together, A cover shoot Now for the world to see. RIP love,” makeup artists Scott Osbourne wrote.

Photographer Walter Brady shared the same image writing, “Rest in Peace to this beautiful soul. I enjoted your energy and your light when we shot these for your project. I loved how creative, passionate and out of the box you were. Fly high and watch down over us.”

