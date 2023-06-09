‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mike Batayeh Dead At 52

The “Breaking Bad” family is mourning one of its own.

Mike Batayeh, who played laundromat manager Dennis Markowski on the beloved drama, has passed away at just 52 years old.

His rep confirmed the sad news to multiple outlets including E! News on Friday. Batayeh reportedly died in his sleep on June 1 after a heart attack, and his sister, Diane, told TMZ that the loss came as a complete shock considering the actor didn’t have prior cardiac health issues.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him,” the family said in a statement to the outlet, “and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Batayeh’s “Breaking Bad” character worked at Lavendería Brillante, a business front used to disguise the meth lab where Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) worked. He appeared in three episodes of the Emmy-winning classic between 2011 and 2012.

In addition to his dramatic TV work, Batayeh was also a stand-up comedian and had performed at famed venues including the Laugh Factory and Gotham Comedy Club in the weeks leading up to his passing.

— Erin Biglow