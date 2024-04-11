O.J. Simpson Dead At 76

O.J. Simpson has died at age 76 following a battle with cancer.

The Simpson family posted the news on the his ‘X’ account, writing, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the former football champion was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

O.J. gained worldwide attention for the murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, where he was acquitted.

This is a developing story.