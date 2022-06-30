Bret Michaels Hospitalized Shortly Before Poison Concert In Nashville (Report)

Bret Michaels was reportedly hospitalized shortly before he was set to take the stage in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday.

According to TMZ, the Poison frontman suffered a medical emergency ahead of a planned performance at Nissan Stadium. The outlet reports that he is currently being treated at a local hospital.

While the cause of his reported hospitalization has not been confirmed, sources connected to Bret told TMZ that the rocker may have had a poor reaction to a COVID-related medication due to his Type 1 diabetes. Access Hollywood has reached out to Bret’s team for comment.

The reported incident comes as Poison is two weeks into a North American stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Bret has been documenting their performances on Instagram. After their show in Philadelphia last weekend, he shared a health-related update his followers, revealing his blood sugar had dipped mid-performance.

The “Rock of Love” alum wrote, “My apologies Philly – I had my sugar go low during the set. I gave all I had in the tank, as I was feeling hypoglycemic. I hope you enjoyed.”

Poison, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ tour has been a long time coming. It was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Bret stopped by Access Daily back in 2019 and shared how much he was looking forward to reuniting with the other groups.

“What’s great is all of us, we’ve all toured together before in some capacity. We all get along,” he said.

“All of us [are] unique bands [with a] unique sound, but a night of nothing but hits,” the musician added. “And the fact is, what it is for us is all of us want to give 1,000 percent on that stage … People know that it’s going to be a party.”