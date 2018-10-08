This Bride's Brothers Stepped In For Her Father-Daughter Dance & Planned A Huge Surprise – Watch!

Although Kaley West Young lost her father, David, to heart disease three years ago, her family made sure he was still by her side on her wedding day.

The Utah bride got the surprise of her life at her wedding reception on Sept. 22. Instead of a traditional father-daughter dance, her five older brothers – Kevin, Dustin, Danny, Derek and Kasey West – all took turns swaying with her on the dance floor as Michael Bolton's "Fathers & Daughters" played in the background.

But before the song's first verse, David's familiar voice suddenly spoke over the speakers. "Hi, Kaley!" he said.

The voice quickly added, "My name is Dave West, and I'm Kaley's dad, and I love her very much. 1,800 times worth."