‘Bridgerton’ Reveals First Images Of Penelope & Colin In Season 3

Dearest readers, the first images of “Bridgerton” Season 3 are here!

The hit Netflix series dropped the first-look images at the highly-anticipated third season, which is set to highlight the love story of Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

In one image, Penelope wears her hair down in cascading curls while staring pensively out a window. And in another, Colin looks dashing as he stares into the distance.

Another shows the pair staring intensely into each other’s eyes.

Fans shared their excitement about the images in the comments.

“OMG COLIN AND PENELOPE LOOK AMAZING,” one person wrote. Another added, “I am completely and utterly obsessed with Penelope in that window show – GODDESS MATERIAL.”

The update comes months after Phoebe Dynevor revealed she won’t be returning as Daphne Bridgerton in the third season.

She revealed the bombshell when Screen Rant asked if there were any exciting new dynamics for her character in the upcoming season.

“Sadly not in Season 3,” she said. “Potentially in the future. But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

The “Younger” alum also echoed the same sentiment in an interview with Variety, when asked about her future in the show.

“Well, I did my two seasons,” she told the outlet. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character, and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”