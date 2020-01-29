Brie and Nikki Bella Are Both Pregnant And Their Due Dates Are Less Than 2 Weeks Apart

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant at the same time!

The siblings shared the announcement with People, revealing that their due dates are only a week and a half apart.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it,” Nikki added.

This will be Brie’s second child with husband Daniel Birdie, the couple already share 2-year-old daughter Birdie together. The former pro wrestler revealed to People that they recently stopped trying for another child so the pregnancy news was unexpected.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie said. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’”

While on a romantic getaway to France in November, Nikki got engaged to “Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev. The 36-year-old shared the sweet story of how she had a “feeling” she was pregnant even before taking a pregnancy test.

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet. And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’” Nikki told People.

But she didn’t run and tell Artem until she knew her feelings were true. “I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second,” Nikki explained.

The twins have even been experiencing some of the same symptoms together, but neither of them ever expected that they would get to share their pregnancies.

Nikki and Bella have shared dozens of things together throughout their lives and now they’ll have another special milestone.