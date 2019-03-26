Bristol Palin Showed Up To Sell Ex Dakota Meyer’s House In A ‘World’s Greatest Ex-Wife’ Shirt

No bad blood here! Bristol Palin just proved she’s happy to lend her ex-husband a hand – but isn’t above making some jokes about it!

The “Teen Mom OG” star recently began working as a realtor in Austin, Tex., and she used her house-selling savvy to help out former hubby Dakota Meyer.

On Tuesday, Bristol announced that she closed a deal on his old home and shared an Instagram photo to celebrate the transaction. In the snap, Dakota remained hilariously stone-faced as the reality star showed off a cheeky T-shirt with “World’s Greatest Ex-Wife” written across the front.

“He’s happy I swear!!” she teased in her caption. “If I can work (and sell) my ex-husband’s house – I can do anything.”

Dakota shared an identical photo on his Instagram page and used the opportunity to reflect on how far they’ve come as exes.

“Getting along has never been our strong point, but always trying to help each other out is something we have maintained (for the most part),” he wrote. “I’m proud of [Bristol’s] hard work and dedication to setting the example for my daughters.”

Bristol and Dakota, a former Marine and Medal of Honor recipient, finalized their divorce in 2018 after two years of marriage.

The former spouses share two daughters, Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay.

