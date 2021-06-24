Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Are Jetting Off On Vacation And Getting Away From It All (EXCLUSIVE)

Just one day after her explosive testimony during a hearing about her conservatorship, Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari are getting away from it all and heading on vacation.

Access has learned that the pair are currently on a plane, after spending time on Maui, and heading onward to another vacation. Access also learned from a source close to the situation, “that the couple just want to get away. They support each other, they are the perfect pair, and they are looking forward to the future and living the life that they want to live.”

They lovebirds’ latest move comes just 24 hours after Britney detailed how unhappy she has been under her conservatorship, which her dad Jamie Spears has controlled since 2008.

During her hearing the 39-year-old expressed her frustration to a Los Angeles court and Judge Brenda Penny over her conservatorship.

“After I’ve told the whole world I’m okay, it’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day,” Britney said. “It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through. I didn’t think anybody would believe me.”

Britney continued by saying she doesn’t think she can go on for the rest of her life like this.

“I’ve worked since I was 17-years old. I truly believe this conservatorship is abuse. I don’t feel like I can live a whole life,” she told the judge.

Britney also added that her conservatorship has not allowed her to have further children or marry.

“I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said. The “Piece of Me” singer then added, “I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things.”

Britney has two sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, but has been dating Sam, 26, since 2016 after meeting in late 2016 on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.”