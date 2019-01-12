Britney Spears Honors 20-Year Anniversary Of  ‘Baby One More Time’: ‘I Am Blessed’

Hit us baby, one more time! Britney Spears can’t believe it’s been 20 years since her debut album, and she’s certainly not alone.

The pop superstar celebrated the milestone with a reflective post on Saturday, sharing a photo of the now-iconic “…Baby One More Time” cover alongside a heartfelt message.

WATCH: Britney Spears’ Journey From Small-Town Girl To Pop Superstar

“It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all,” Brit wrote.

The “Slumber Party” singer went on to address her dedicated fans for their two decades of loyalty.

“Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it. Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed,” she added, ending her post with a heart emoji and a “#20yearsofBritney” hashtag.

Followers flooded the comment section with support and their own favorite Britney memories, with many recalling “…Baby One More Time” as the first CD they ever owned.

The 37-year-old’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, also chimed in with proud congratulations.

“This humbles me! Always blessed. Look where gratitude has gotten you,” he wrote.

WATCH: Britney Spears Announces Indefinite Work Hiatus To Focus On Her Father’s Health

Britney’s landmark anniversary comes at a bittersweet time. Earlier this month, the mom of two announced she was taking an indefinite hiatus amid her father’s health battle. She had been working on her next Las Vegas residency, “Domination,” and admitted the choice to step aside from her professional life was difficult but necessary.

“I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a sweet throwback photo of her with her parents. “However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

Take all the time you need, Brit!

— Erin Biglow