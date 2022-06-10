Britney Spears Reveals She Had A ‘Panic Attack’ Prior To Marrying Sam Asghari: ‘I Was So Nervous All Morning’

Britney Spears is officially a wife and gushing over her husband Sam Asghari.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Britney’s reported $7.4 million Los Angeles home on Thursday, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

On Friday, the 40-year-old pop star shared a lengthy Instagram post detailing her whirlwind wedding day, admitting she had a “panic attack” prior to saying “I do.”

“Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 ,” she wrote in part on Instagram.

Thankfully the rest of the day appeared to go smoothly as Britney gushed over the team who turned her home into a “literal dream.”

“The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!!”

The “Lucky” singer’s home was transformed into a romantic setting for the celebration, with a Disney-esque carriage and white horse arriving at the home before the ceremony.

And the guest list was packed with A-list celebs from Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris, and Katy Hilton, which even had Britney stunned.

“So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton,” she wrote alongside a picture of her posing with her star-studded crew at the reception.

Notably missing from the day were Britney’s two kids. Her ex-husband Kevin Federline confirmed to Access Hollywood that their sons Sean and Jayden would not be there to see their mom say “I do,” but wished the couple well.

Britney’s mom, sister and father were also reportedly not part of the celebration.

Although some members of her family were absent, Brit was still all smiles and looked stunning at her wedding.

The “Toxic” singer wore a dress designed by Donatella Versace for her big day and thanked the Italian designer in her Instagram post.

Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊 … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU!!!”

Donatella Versace, who designed the pop singer’s gown for the wedding, spoke exclusively to Access Hollywood as she arrived for the affair.

“I wish them the best, they’re amazing together, I’m so happy for them,” she said.

The iconic designer also gave Access a few details on what it was like for her creating Britney’s look for the evening, calling it, “a lot of fun, a lot of emotion.”

When asked if there were any personal touches that the couple wanted included on their attire, she said, “I don’t think so.”

She added, “They’re amazing together, they’re going to be so happy.”

-Emely Navarro