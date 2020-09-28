Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Are Expecting A Baby Boy

It’s a boy for Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor!

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars shared sweet photos from their party to reveal the sex of their baby on their respective Instagrams this weekend. In the pics, Brittany and Jax shoot pastel blue confetti from handheld cannons, each captioning the snaps, “IT’S A BOY!!!!”

The couple announced the pregnancy news on Monday on Brittany’s Instagram with a photo holding up their sonogram, revealing that the baby is due in April 2021.

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany wrote alongside the photo.

“We had been trying for around five months and we just can’t wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps… we were ready to go!” the mom to be, who is 11 weeks into her pregnancy told PEOPLE. “I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.”

Brittany and Jax, who got married in June 2019, in front of 240 friends and family at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky shared how excited they were to start a family at the time.

“We cannot wait to start a family. I cannot wait to be a mom and Jax cannot wait to be a dad. He talks about it all the time. I think he’s getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible,” Brittany told PEOPLE.

They aren’t the only stars related to the “Vanderpump” cast who have a baby on the way. Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent are both expecting baby girls, and shared their excitement over the gender reveal in the comment section of Brittany’s post.

“A hockey playing heartbreaker on the way,” Lala commented. Meanwhile, Stassi wrote, “A little boyfriendddddd!! Ahhhhhh!!”

Congratulations to Brittany and Jax on their growing family!