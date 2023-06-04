Brittany Cartwright Gushes Over Motherhood & Shares How Her Postpartum Journey Influenced New Fashion Collaboration

For Brittany Cartwright, becoming a mom is the “best thing [she’s] ever done.”

“I feel like everything’s changed, but it also feels like he was never not here,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star, who welcomed son Cruz with husband Jax Taylor in 2021, tells Access Hollywood. “It’s the weirdest feeling ever. We just have so much love in our house, and we’re just so obsessed with him. It’s just the best feeling ever, becoming a mom,” she tells Access Hollywood.

Brittany recently joined forces with two other famous moms – “Selling Sunset’s” Heather Rae El Moussa and supermodel Chanel Iman – to collaborate with Cupshe on their latest “Be Me; The Cupshe Birthday Collaboration.”

“It was so fun to shoot,” she shared of their photo shoot. “Heather just had a baby as well, and Chanel has her beautiful baby bump, and it was just very empowering to be these mamas and have all different body types, and we all just felt so good.”

Fashion for all body types is important to Brittany and was at the top of her mind during the collaboration process.

“After having a baby and struggling with weight loss, that can mean a lot to me, and it means a lot to so many different women out there, so I really loved that about the brand,” she said.

“For bathing suits, it was so exciting for me to go through and pick out my favorite ones,” she said of choosing the swim and beachwear looks for her subcollection. “For me, having big breasts, that was a big deal for me, picking out certain kinds of bathing suit tops that I could wear. Also, I really like one-pieces and high-waisted swimsuits now, because after having a kid, I do have some insecurities of my own, like some stretch marks and some loose skin and stuff like that.”

“Being able to pick those bathing suits that really helped me and made me feel secure and still feel sexy was a really big deal, and I think that so many other women who struggle with those same types of things like I do will really appreciate this collab,” she added.

“BeMe; The Cupshe Birthday Collection” drops on June 5 and is now available for early access exclusively on Cupshe’s website.

