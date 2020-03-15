Brittany Snow Marries Tyler Stanaland In Intimate Malibu Ceremony

Brittany Snow is officially married!

The “Pitch Perfect” star tied the knot with realtor Tyler Stanaland during an intimate outdoor ceremony in Malibu on March 14, according to multiple outlets. PEOPLE reports that the couple exchanged wedding bands by Tacori while the bride wore a beautiful gown by Jonathan Simkhai.

Although the nuptials went off without a hitch, the 34-year-old actress shared her concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic days earlier during an appearance on Access Daily with “Hooking Up” co-star Sam Richardson.

“I’m a little overwhelmed with this [in] the world, happening right now,” Brittany said. “Hopefully, we will not be wearing masks in our wedding pictures.”

WATCH: Brittany Snow Is Engaged To Tyler Stanaland

The newlyweds announced their engagement on Instagram back in February 2019. At the time, Brittany shared a black-and-white photo of the lovebirds sharing a sweet smooch during dinner.

“A couple weeks ago, I said ‘YES’ about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” she gushed. “After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened.”

She continued, ” I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”

Tyler also celebrated the news with a heartfelt tribute to his future wife. “I don’t know how I got so lucky and I don’t know that I really understood what love is until you,” he wrote. “Everything changed when we met.”

He added, “You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn’t be more excited to do life with you. Here’s to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back.”

Congratulations to this adorable duo!